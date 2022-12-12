Ways to protect yourself from Porch Pirates before clicking ‘confirm order’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The holiday landscape means yards full of themed inflatables, twinkling lights and packages at door steps. But the last thing you want for those packages is to be stolen by porch pirates.

Alex Derencz with the Better Business Bureau said there are several ways to prevent your holiday gifts from landing in the hands of thieves.

First, consider purchasing a security camera that you can monitor. It can also deter thieves from targeting you.

“Make sure you have a security camera where this is going to be dropped off because those can be a major deterrent to folks that are going to come on the porch and take these,” said Derencz.

Also, you can request a signature to be required or schedule your gifts to arrive during a time you will be home. Text and email alerts that track your package can help with this.

You can also have the package delivered to the shipping facility or choose to pick up the items in store.

“See if they can drop it off at the store nearby or see if you can pick it up at the shipping facilities office.”

Consider also opening a P.O. box or Amazon Locker so you can pick up your items from a secure location on your own time.

“Amazon has those lock boxes where you have something sent there, you put in your code and the door will open and there’s your gift right there so you really wanna take all those precautions that you can.”

If you are a victim of theft, start by calling local law enforcement to let them know about the situation then try contacting the shipping company to see if they can help.

