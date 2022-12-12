LawCall
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality.

Work begins in earnest in February and it will likely take about two-and-a-half years to get it done.

Tuscaloosa city leaders say this has been talked about for decades, but now it’s getting real. The road extension will start at the end of McWrights Ferry Road. The extended part will stretch about two miles and include a new bridge. District three councilman says the project will cost $68 million, and the reason they’re doing this is to alleviate traffic off New Watermelon Road.

McWrights Ferry Road.
McWrights Ferry Road.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

“I think it is a needed transportation project that had been looked at for about 40 years. It will expand this road at the new intersection at the Paul Bryant Bridge that will allow for economic development. One of the bigger issues to me is safety issues. It will help traffic flow improvements because there will be another exit from areas across the spillway at Lake Tuscaloosa,” said councilman Crow.

Crow says the road project will be funded through the sales tax in which everybody in county pays through the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission. Crow says the money will be paid back over 30 years.

