Sylacauga Police locate burglary suspect hiding underneath desk

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department served two warrants for Burglary 3rd Degree on Joseph Secoy Burns Sr., aka. “JoJo” Burns, for two occasions where he was caught on camera entering a Sylacauga business.

Officers responded to a call on Dec. 10 from the owner of a business at 110 W. 1st Street. The owner, 82-year-old Robert “Bob” Green was notified by his security system that someone entered his building.

Green allowed officers into the building and during a search, authorities located 43-year-old Joseph Secoy Burns hiding underneath a desk in the building.

According to Green, Burns is the same person seen on camera who broke into his building on Nov 9.

Burns was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail on misdemeanor charges and a hold was placed for SPD investigators so that warrants for the two burglaries could be obtained from the Talladega County DA’s office.

On Dec. 12, Sylacauga Investigators served two warrants for Burglary 3rd Degree on Burns for the two times he was seen on camera entering Green’s building. Burns was given bonds of $7,500 for each charge, totaling $15,000.

SPD asks that if anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the SPD tipline at 256-249-4716 or SPD at (256)-267-0090.

