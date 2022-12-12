LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses

Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.(Williamson County Schools)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.

Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”

The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.

“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street.
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Army: Soldier killed, suspect arrested in Georgia post shooting
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport