PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel.

Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of more than 80 million U.S. households, through cable and satellite providers, online streaming and limited over-the-air broadcasters.

