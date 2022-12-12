LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New charges for man accused in attempted murder of Moody police officer

Brian Keith Beasley
Brian Keith Beasley(Moody Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records indicate that authorities believe 40-year-old Brian Keith Beasley, the man accused of trying to hit a Moody police officer, had his child in the car with him last week.

Beasley was already charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He’s now charged with child endangerment, receiving stolen property, and attempt to elude a police officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Moody Police Department says the man wanted for attempted murder of police officer has been captured.

Brian Keith Beasley was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The U. S. Marshal’s Task Force assisted Moody PD in the capture of Beasley.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street.
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

Latest News

Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state network, devices
Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state devices, network
WBRC FOX6 News Now - 12-12-22
WBRC FOX6 News Now - 12-12-22
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcan
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
Joseph Secoy Burns Sr.
Sylacauga Police locate burglary suspect hiding underneath desk