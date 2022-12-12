New charges for man accused in attempted murder of Moody police officer

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Court records indicate that authorities believe 40-year-old Brian Keith Beasley, the man accused of trying to hit a Moody police officer, had his child in the car with him last week.

Beasley was already charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He’s now charged with child endangerment, receiving stolen property, and attempt to elude a police officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Moody Police Department says the man wanted for attempted murder of police officer has been captured.

Brian Keith Beasley was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The U. S. Marshal’s Task Force assisted Moody PD in the capture of Beasley.

