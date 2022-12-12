LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized

Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.
Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.(SEC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a local medical facility on Sunday due to a “personal health issue.”

In a statement from Mississippi State University, Leach, 61, “had a personal health issue at home earlier today.” The decision was made to transfer him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

Leach is in his third year as the head coach of the Bulldogs, compiling a 19-17 overall record since 2020. Under Leach, the Bulldogs have gone 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference and gone 1-1 in bowl games.

The University has placed Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football program until Coach Leach returns. They said practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl and recruiting operations will continue as planned.

The Bulldogs and Illinois will face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on January 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis men’s basketball upsets #11 Auburn in Atlanta 82-73
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
Emma Drinkard is one of the most decorated student-athletes at Ashville with seven state titles
Bulldogs track star setting a new standard at Ashville
Ashville track star has 7 state titles
Ashville track star has 7 state titles