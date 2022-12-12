Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a local medical facility on Sunday due to a “personal health issue.”

In a statement from Mississippi State University, Leach, 61, “had a personal health issue at home earlier today.” The decision was made to transfer him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have conferred, and the decision has been made to place MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the MSU football team until Coach Leach returns. Practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations will continue.

Leach is in his third year as the head coach of the Bulldogs, compiling a 19-17 overall record since 2020. Under Leach, the Bulldogs have gone 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference and gone 1-1 in bowl games.

The Bulldogs and Illinois will face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on January 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

