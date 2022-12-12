Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a local medical facility on Sunday due to a “personal health issue.”
In a statement from Mississippi State University, Leach, 61, “had a personal health issue at home earlier today.” The decision was made to transfer him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.
Leach is in his third year as the head coach of the Bulldogs, compiling a 19-17 overall record since 2020. Under Leach, the Bulldogs have gone 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference and gone 1-1 in bowl games.
The University has placed Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football program until Coach Leach returns. They said practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl and recruiting operations will continue as planned.
The Bulldogs and Illinois will face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on January 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.