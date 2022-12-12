Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital.

Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.

Police say Jude told them Christopher Grantham came to his house after leaving CVMC Emergency Department and assaulted him while he was sleeping.

Grantham left the home in Jude’s 2010 Honda Accord and also took his phone, according to police.

Jude was taken to UAB due to his injuries being so severe. Grantham was stopped in Lynn Haven, Florida, near Panama City, in the victim’s vehicle.

He was held in the Bay County Jail until his extradition on December 7 back to Talladega County.

Grantham was charged with First Degree Theft of Property and Second Degree Assault.

Jude is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone has information about this or any other crime to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or SPD at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867). Your information could get you a reward.

