Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community.

Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.

LHSH is giving away a complete meal in a box to 100 families for Christmas.

The little ones enlisted the help of Milos and Sun of a Butcher Shop to gather all the yummy foods and beverages they’ll give to families on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Alabama Hoops on Montclair Road.

Ashley Seligson, LHSH executive director says the little volunteers put their all into making the boxes perfect for deserving families.

“Anything that you would need to make your holiday dinner. We have ham and potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned green beans, canned cranberry sauce, rolls, pie, and a gallon of tea,” Seligson said. “We hope to be able to bless some people who may be in need this holiday season.”

The group still has plenty of spots available.

Anyone interested has until Thursday, December 15 to sign up and can do so at littlehandsservinghearts.org.

