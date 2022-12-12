Lament and Hope brings attention to gun violence, honors those lost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With gun violence continuing to be a problem around the country and locally, many showed up Saturday to honor those lost and to bring awareness to the issue.

Celebrating the lives of those lost to violence, Faith in Action Alabama and Birmingham Peacemakers hosted their Lament and Hope event, bringing more attention to gun violence plaguing cities around the country.

Dozens of families and supporters started the day at Patton Park before joining a motorcade of cars driving the streets of Birmingham. From those vehicles flew 137 flags representing those lost to gun violence this year.

“We’re losing too many youth,” said event organizer Sylvester Cannon. “Not only youth, we’re just losing too many people to this gun violence and we need to bring peace and love.”

Organizers said they’ve hosted this event for the last five years in hopes of finding solutions to end these senseless crimes. They said the event is also a healing space for families who have lost loved ones.

“Us reaching out to families, they were so happy that someone in the community acknowledged what they were feeling, especially during the holiday times, these trigger times,” said Co-Chair of the Birmingham Peacemakers Ella Shakeel. “We were able to talk to them, to love on them, to listen to them, and hear what they’re feeling and what they’re going through.”

The event ended with the Celebration of Life program at Southside CME Church.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.