‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones.

The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.

“All we have are memories now,” Otis said. “We try to get together as a family. I try to bring everyone together. We need to put the guns down.”

Everyone was invited to bring balloons to release at the Collegeville Recreation Center in honor of someone they’ve lost to violence.

“It’s hurtful to lose your family members,” she said. “It’s something you never get over.”

Otis said it’s about giving back and connecting with those who have lost loved ones.

