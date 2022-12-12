LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state devices, network

Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state network, devices
Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state network, devices(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has prohibited the use of TikTok on all state IT infrastructure, according to a memo released Dec. 12.

This decision follows the recent national security concerns over the popular video sharing app.

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly,” said Gov. Ivey. “After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network. Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk.”

TikTok is owned by a Chinese parent company and app users are potentially subjected to their data being shared.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street.
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

Latest News

WBRC FOX6 News Now - 12-12-22
WBRC FOX6 News Now - 12-12-22
Brian Keith Beasley
New charges for man accused in attempted murder of Moody police officer
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcan
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan
Joseph Secoy Burns Sr.
Sylacauga Police locate burglary suspect hiding underneath desk