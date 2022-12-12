Gov. Ivey bans use of TikTok on state devices, network

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has prohibited the use of TikTok on all state IT infrastructure, according to a memo released Dec. 12.

This decision follows the recent national security concerns over the popular video sharing app.

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly,” said Gov. Ivey. “After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network. Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk.”

TikTok is owned by a Chinese parent company and app users are potentially subjected to their data being shared.

