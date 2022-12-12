First Alert for AM Fog; Mostly dry and cloudy Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of Central Alabama. The only counties not included in the advisory are Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Fayette, Cullman, and Jefferson counties. Most of the fog has been south of I-20 and east of I-65. Any fog that develops could reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less. Use caution if you have to be out on the roads. The fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s this morning so you may need a light jacket. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers to our south. We can’t rule out an isolated showers/drizzle this morning, but most of us will end up dry today. Today will be a good day to get some yardwork out of the way. We are looking at mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Rain chance around 20% today. Temperatures could end up slightly cooler in northeast Alabama thanks to cool air moving in from the east. I would not be surprised if temperatures remain steady in the mid to upper 50s in parts of Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties this afternoon. We will likely see northeast winds today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will hold on to a cloudy sky with mist/drizzle possible. Temperatures will slowly cool into the upper 50s.

Mostly Dry Tuesday: We will likely start out tomorrow mostly cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers in the morning. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Most of tomorrow is shaping up to be dry as our next cold front develops to our west. Severe weather will become likely for parts of east Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana tomorrow afternoon and evening. We should remain mostly dry tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Areas north of I-20 may end up in the 50s while areas southwest of Birmingham could end up warmer in the mid 60s.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a strong cold front Wednesday. It will knock out the warm air across the Southeast and replace it with temperatures well below average. Rain will be possible Wednesday morning across west Alabama. I think heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms spread into Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and night. With cool air in place, we will likely end up stable, so the severe threat appears very small for most of Central Alabama. The greatest threat to see severe storms will be in south Alabama. A standard slight risk -threat level two out of five- has been issued for southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama, and parts of the Florida Panhandle. The main threat to our south will be damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Could parts of Central Alabama see a strong storm? It’s possible for our southwestern counties such as Greene, Sumter, Hale, and Bibb counties, but it doesn’t appear likely. I think our biggest concern on Wednesday is heavy rain and gusty winds. Rainfall totals could add up to around 1-3 inches for most of Central Alabama. Some spots in northwest Alabama could record up to four inches! Flash flooding will be possible, so I highly recommend cleaning out the gutters and storm drains today and tomorrow. We will end up cloudy/wet with highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday with breezy conditions around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain should move out of Central Alabama by early Thursday morning.

Cooling Down Thursday: We can’t rule out a few showers early Thursday morning, but I think we will end up mostly dry with decreasing clouds. Thursday will likely start out chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. I think we will end up breezy, sunny, and cool Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Cold Temperatures This Weekend: If you’ve been patiently waiting for colder temperatures, I have good news for you. The upcoming weekend and most of next week will likely end up very cold. We could see temperatures drop into the mid 30s Friday morning with highs struggling to hit 50°F. Saturday and Sunday will end up even colder with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs in the mid 40s. We may end up with a few more clouds over the weekend, but we will likely end up dry.

Tricky Forecasts Next Week: Be careful what you see on social media as we enter the winter months. Only follow and share weather information from legitimate sources. Random social media accounts will likely show long range models of random snowstorms across the Southeast. It happens every year. One model shows snow for the Southeast 15 days out and the post gets shared thousands of times. It’s mostly hype, and it has no science behind it. We are in a pattern that could be more favorable for wintry mischief for the Southeast for the end of the month. The second half of December is looking cold, and all it takes is for a wet system to impact us while the cold air lingers across the area. Models in the long-range hint at random disturbances impacting us, but they are all inconsistent with timing differences and storm placement. It just remains way too early to determine if we’ll see anything. Just know there’s no science on forecasting winter weather days in advance. If we see something that looks promising, we will let you know. Right now, we are not forecasting anything wintry for the next seven days. Next week looks cold with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We could see a small rain chance early next week, but time will tell.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.