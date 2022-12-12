End of the Trail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back.
We’ve packed a lifetime of memories into the last 25 years, and this was no exception. We discovered things we didn’t know existed like Glamping and Korf Ball.
We met up and comers and the already famous. Saw backyard farms and roadside que.
We met patriots....
And artists...
Absolutely Alabama even went international with German food and Irish fairies.
There were groundbreakers and history makers, old Ford’s and flowers.
We learned about a lodge called Andiamo. That means let’s go.
We found enterprising flashlight makers, crackers that were smoking hot and who doesn’t love a cool cow?
There were gardeners and champions, and we even traced our roots, all the way back to the great Gulf Coast.
There were people making something new out of something old, but we never let the grass grow under our feet even in a place as historic as Rickwood Field.
There were tea treats and mini-mutts and things to lift our spirits and even discovered some things we thought were gone.
I learned a lot about mules from Ed Green...
And the Garden of Eden taught us there is no place like home.
There were new sports and great memories of an old Bear.
The whole year seemed like one big picnic, one whistle stop after another.
From Southern farm tables to Slocumb dairies to mountain inns, the feeling of a feast all around us never left.
We saw Kelly’s Cullman Garden and the Cook Museum, were welcomed in Whistler, went hog wild and wound up at the beach.
We’ll always remember this year the way Mark Davis remembers fallen warriors...
And the Blue and White remembers one little girl.
We learned about Wills Creek and old campaigners, took one last turn around Troy...
And would up in Kathy’s Kitchen. What a great place to end it.
Happy Trails.
