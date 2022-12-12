End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We’ve packed a lifetime of memories into the last 25 years, and this was no exception. We discovered things we didn’t know existed like Glamping and Korf Ball.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We met up and comers and the already famous. Saw backyard farms and roadside que.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We met patriots....

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And artists...

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

Absolutely Alabama even went international with German food and Irish fairies.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

There were groundbreakers and history makers, old Ford’s and flowers.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We learned about a lodge called Andiamo. That means let’s go.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We found enterprising flashlight makers, crackers that were smoking hot and who doesn’t love a cool cow?

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

There were gardeners and champions, and we even traced our roots, all the way back to the great Gulf Coast.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

There were people making something new out of something old, but we never let the grass grow under our feet even in a place as historic as Rickwood Field.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

There were tea treats and mini-mutts and things to lift our spirits and even discovered some things we thought were gone.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

I learned a lot about mules from Ed Green...

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And the Garden of Eden taught us there is no place like home.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

There were new sports and great memories of an old Bear.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

The whole year seemed like one big picnic, one whistle stop after another.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

From Southern farm tables to Slocumb dairies to mountain inns, the feeling of a feast all around us never left.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We saw Kelly’s Cullman Garden and the Cook Museum, were welcomed in Whistler, went hog wild and wound up at the beach.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We’ll always remember this year the way Mark Davis remembers fallen warriors...

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And the Blue and White remembers one little girl.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

We learned about Wills Creek and old campaigners, took one last turn around Troy...

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

And would up in Kathy’s Kitchen. What a great place to end it.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

Happy Trails.

End Of The Trail (Fred Hunter, Absolute Alabama)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.