LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

COVID-19, flu causing challenges for local hospitals

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 have created what health officials are calling a “Tripledemic,” and it is causing different challenges in different hospital settings.

Dr. Don Williamson is the President of the Alabama Hospital Association. He said while we are seeing an early flu season, the state is not seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge in flu hospitalization. However, that is not the case for COVID-19.

Right now there are upwards of 250 people in the hospital with COVID. Those numbers, plus flu hospitalizations, mean nearly 500 people in the state are currently hospitalized with a respiratory illness. The combined number of illnesses is not overwhelming hospitals, but has put a strain on them.

“That by itself is not overwhelming hospitals. We still have available ICU beds. In some parts of the state, less than we might like, but nobody is out,” said Dr. Williamson.

Staffing shortages have also added a challenge for hospitals.

Willamson said even though we have seen an early flu season, that does not mean it will end early.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
Mississippi State head Coach Mike Leach speaks at 2022 SEC Media Days.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street.
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
Importance of colon cancer screenings
Actress’ death a reminder of the importance of routine cancer screenings
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, virus.
Mpox public health emergency declaration to end in 2023