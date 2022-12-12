LawCall
Correctional officers in Walker County now equipped with Narcan

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcan(Walker County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has equipped every correctional officer in the Walker County Jail with Naloxone (Narcan) and a holster to fit each duty belt.

Sheriff Nick Smith obtained the drug Naloxone so that each officer is prepared to act in the event of an accidental overdose.

Police say some people who are arrested aren’t honest with any medications or drugs they might have taken prior to coming to jail. These situations, along with the potency of Fentanyl, puts inmates and staff at extreme risk for overdose.

The sheriff’s office says the accessibility of Naloxone will greatly reduce the risk of overdose death and complications when administered.

