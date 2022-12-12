LawCall
Bob Sykes BBQ Honey Ham Glaze

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bob Sykes BBQ is sharing their tips on choosing the best ham and how to make a delicious honey glaze just in time for Christmas dinner.

1 ½ cups brown sugar

2/3 cup local honey

1/4 cup cider vinegar

3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium to medium-high heat, stirring frequently until well blended and brown sugar begins to dissolve. Do not boil. Remove from heat.

2. Preheat smoker to 225 degrees. Brush glaze generously over outside of ham. Cook uncovered 10 minutes. Brush two coats of glaze over ham. Cook 10 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.

Note: Glaze prepared in advance should be covered and refrigerated and kept up to 3 days. Before using, heat glaze in a saucepan over medium heat but do not bring to a boil.

Choose your Ham Wisely!

Hams come in 3 general categories

1. Green, raw uncooked. This type of ham (uncured) is by far the hardest and most difficult. It requires injecting with a correct solution. Containing Pink Salt. A complete understanding of the process is mandatory or else it can be dangerous.

2. Wet cured Hams. Some are labeled “pre-cooked and are labeled “Ready to Eat”.140 degrees.

3. Wet Cured Hams are also sold uncooked and are labeled “cook before Eating”145 degrees. This Ham is the most popular in the U.S. It allows for some cooking and therefore allows customs flavors to be cooked into the ham.

