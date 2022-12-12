LawCall
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning.

It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart.

Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting. An investigation is still ongoing but it appears all three victims were involved in the shooting. Multiple guns were confiscated and police are still working to determine who fired the first shots.

All three victims are currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

