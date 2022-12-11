Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas.

First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert.

Meals will be offered from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at First Community Church at 2700 18th Street in Tuscaloosa.

