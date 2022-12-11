LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner

Christmas tree decorations
Christmas tree decorations(WVVA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas.

First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert.


google maps embed iframe

Meals will be offered from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at First Community Church at 2700 18th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Walker Jr., 19.
Forestdale 3-year-old girl shot in abdomen, brother charged with aggravated child abuse
Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
Bulldogs track star setting a new standard at Ashville
Bulldogs track star setting a new standard at Ashville
Deadly shooting in Greene County
One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham