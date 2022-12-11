LawCall
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday.

A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park.

The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.

“This is the day I’ve been thinking about for the better part of a year,” Grice said. “Thrilled to have her here.”

The original Miss Fancy statue, installed in 2013, was damaged by a drunk driver. A campaign was launched to get a new statue installed at the park.

The real Miss Fancy would roam the neighborhoods of Avondale, Woodlawn and Forest Park. She would even hang out at Avondale Elementary School to play would children and would occasionally press her face up against windows of homes in the area.

