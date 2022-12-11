Memphis men’s basketball upsets #11 Auburn in Atlanta 82-73

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis men’s basketball team picked up their biggest win of the young season so far, handing #11 Auburn their first loss of the season in a neutral site game in Atlanta, 82-73.

The victory moves Penny Hardaway’s group to 8-2 overall on the season.

Kendric Davis was spectacular for Memphis, leading the way with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Alex Lomax poured in 13.

The Tigers have now won four of their last five games against AP top-25 teams ahead of a matchup with #8 Alabama on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide upset #1 Houston earlier on Saturday.

