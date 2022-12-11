House fire leaves eight people displaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, although one person was reportedly treated with oxygen on the scene due to a non-fire related illness.

Eight residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. Authorities say that assistance from the Red Cross has been requested.

