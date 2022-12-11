LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

House fire leaves eight people displaced

Eight people have been displaced after a Saturday morning house fire.
Eight people have been displaced after a Saturday morning house fire.(Contributed)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.

123 movies
embedgooglemap.net

No one was injured in the fire, although one person was reportedly treated with oxygen on the scene due to a non-fire related illness.

Eight residents have been displaced as a result of the fire. Authorities say that assistance from the Red Cross has been requested.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Balloon release honors victims of violence
Source: WBRC video
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
The City of Gadsden is offering special discounted transit rates for the elderly and Medicaid...
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
An exhibition driving event in Birmingham results in 13 people hurt, 9 of whom are in critical...
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving