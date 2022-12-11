LawCall
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients.

The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023.

Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed incomes. He says around 1200-1500 people use the transit system every month.

The new discounted rates will be just 25 cents for the trolley and 50 cents for DART or Demand and Response Transportation service. The rates will remain the same for everyone else at $1 for the trolley and $2 for DART.

Mayor Ford says the idea for the special rates came from listening to several residents who were having problems getting to doctor appointments and even the grocery store.

“It just didn’t make sense to me,” he explained. “I mean, what’s a dollar compared to a quarter? But it’s a big deal to them! So I thought man, we’re just going to lower the rates and make it better for them. It’s a quality of life issue and it’ll help those people go to and from where they need to be.”

City officials are also planning a public meeting this Monday at 11:30am at the main branch of the Gadsden Public Library to talk about changing the trolley routes. The mayor says they are offering special routes to the meeting that day so those who actually use the transit system can be heard.

