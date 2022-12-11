FIRST ALERT: Dense fog affecting some areas, scattered rain chances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for visibility which may drop to a 1/4 mile or less in Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Marengo, Dallas and Autauga Counties. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

As expected, rain, mainly light showers did move in overnight and will continue moving south. Although the atmosphere remains relatively stable there may be a few isolated thunderstorms and some brief heavy rain. The rain is along a cold front which will shift south from Northwest Alabama this morning and behind the front winds will become more northerly as rain chances diminish through the afternoon. The clouds and rain will limit afternoon high temperatures which will be around 65, still mild for the season.

Fog will likely develop again tonight primarily south and west of I-65 and south of I-20. As the front stalls there could still be a few rain areas particularly in areas to the south tomorrow. Still the forecast will remain mostly dry until late Tuesday night into Wednesday. There could be warmer, more unstable air in areas to the south, but a number of factors indicate this will not be a big hazardous weather threat. It also looks as if available moisture may be more limited, so flooding does not appear to be a threat as another, stronger cold front moves into the region.

Conditions will be much colder by week’s end and into next weekend with highs likely not even reaching 50 degrees in most areas with overnight lows dropping to near or below freezing by the beginning of next weekend.

