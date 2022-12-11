Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving.

People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too common in and around the city. The latest wreck happened on John Rogers Drive at the corner of Gun Club Road in District 2, represented by Hunter Williams. He says the illegal driving needs to end.

“What happened last night is unacceptable and it should not be and will not be tolerated in the City of Birmingham,” said Williams.

He says the wreck is similar to past events of exhibition driving this year and the past few years.

“It’s hurtful for not only those involved, but the community as a whole,” he adds. “It’s degrading quality of life.”

While the city placed speed strips where some exhibition driving was happening, the illegal activity continues. Williams is hoping for change to come from the state legislature.

“This upcoming March, hopefully passing legislation that gives law enforcement and the district attorneys office a little bit of teeth when it comes to exhibition driving where we can actually repossess and cease cars along with stiffer punishments that are a little bit more than a traffic citation,” said Williams.

He adds that is the exhibition driving doesn’t stop, more lives will be at risk.

“My encouragement is that the district attorney does everything in his power to prosecute not only those that were involved but the spectators as well because we cannot allow this to continue in the City of Birmingham,” he said.

Birmingham Police said they have not received an update on the 13 victims’ conditions as of Saturday afternoon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.