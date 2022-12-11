LawCall
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.


The condition of the child is not yet known.

