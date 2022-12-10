Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that.

Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.

“It is a need out there that is not really noticed or recognized or known for that fact,” said SHP East Division President Chris Duren. “When you walk in to a kids house and they have been sleeping on a treadmill they have folded out, or they sleep on a pile of clothes in the corner, it just breaks your heart.”

This is why so many are coming together to create these beds. Harris Doyle Homes and Community Associations Institute are two of the groups providing the space and manpower.

“Just with these volunteers, community, humans helping humans, that is how we get these beds built and delivered,” Duren said.

The volunteers wasted no time on build day, forming an assembly line to speed through the process.

“We start with a stack of lumber, and it works its way down through the saws and sanders. We got some tap stations where we drill everything out in order to line the holes up,” said Duren. “Then everything is assembled at our headboard station. Then we go to the branding station, which puts our signature on it. Every superhero has a logo and our logo here is SHP and we brand it on each bed. It is not an SHP bed until it has got that logo on it.”

Forty beds in total had that logo by the end of the day Friday. All of the beds will benefit kids right here in central Alabama.

To get a bed for you or a loved one, you can find an application at shpbeds.org.

