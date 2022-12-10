LawCall
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As people are out and about searching for the perfect holiday gift for loved ones, no one is working to more helpful in that search than small businesses.

This year, sales seem to be exceeding expectations. The Alabama Retail Association is projecting $18 billion in sales during the holiday season alone.

Crowds were out in numbers this week in downtown Homewood. Alabama Goods President Sherry Hartley says she has noticed a few good signs already.

She says sales per customer are up and, in the store, sales are up twelve percent.

Online sales are down but she’s still encouraged by the numbers and stresses this is the most important time of the year for her business.

“Fourth quarter is a huge deal for us,” she said. “That is when we make the majority of our money for the whole year. So Christmas shopping, New Year’s shopping, some people buy gifts for Thanksgiving. All of that is very important for us because, like I said, it is when we make the majority of our money.”

Store workers said they were incredibly busy on Friday and they don’t expect business to slow down before December 25.

