One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County

CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14.

It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to bystanders at the scene. Lacondrea Samuel says she was Gerrick Adams’ first cousin. Samuel says she has no idea what happened or why.

“He was the life of the party, always willing to lend a helping hand, a heart of gold. I mean this is really tragic for our family, good person all around. I just don’t understand how anyone could do that,” said Samuel.

Authorities say they’ve charged 42-year-old Byron Ellis with first degree murder and is currently being held in the Greene County jail. No word on the alleged motive.

