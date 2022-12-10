LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14.

It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to bystanders at the scene. Lacondrea Samuel says she was Gerrick Adams’ first cousin. Samuel says she has no idea what happened or why.

“He was the life of the party, always willing to lend a helping hand, a heart of gold. I mean this is really tragic for our family, good person all around. I just don’t understand how anyone could do that,” said Samuel.

Authorities say they’ve charged 42-year-old Byron Ellis with first degree murder and is currently being held in the Greene County jail. No word on the alleged motive.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say
Leon Walker Jr., 19.
Forestdale 3-year-old girl shot in abdomen, brother charged with aggravated child abuse
Officer-involved shooting.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Retail sales seeing a surge thanks to the holiday season
Non-profit working to build beds for children this holiday season
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Hester M. Brown.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Hale County woman