Nine injured in multiple vehicle wreck in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple casualties.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed that thirteen people were injured, with nine in critical condition. Trussville, Irondale, and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments provided aid to assist with transporting patients to area hospitals.

This is a developing situation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.