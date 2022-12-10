LawCall
Nine injured in multiple vehicle wreck in east Birmingham

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple casualties.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed that thirteen people were injured, with nine in critical condition. Trussville, Irondale, and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments provided aid to assist with transporting patients to area hospitals.

This is a developing situation.

