Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Hale County woman
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a Hale County woman last seen on Thursday.
The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 78-year-old Hester M. Brown.
Authorities say Brown may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.
Brown was last seen on December 8 around 6 a.m. in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at 334-624-9941 or call 911.
