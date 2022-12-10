LawCall
Man killed in Pine Level house fire

A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.
A man has died following an overnight fire in Pine Level.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms.

Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie says the home is located just outside of Prattville’s city limits, which is why the Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond. The Prattville Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

Barber said the man’s body has been sent to the state department of forensic sciences for an autopsy.

The victim’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

Barber added that the investigation is being led by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the state fire marshal’s office for more information and we have not heard back.

