FIRST ALERT: Dense early-morning fog, temps remain above normal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The dense, early morning fog will be followed by another cloudy, unseasonably warm day with highs near 70 degrees. The clouds will linger ahead of an approaching cold front from the north and a developing warm front to the south with the best rain chances in Northwest Alabama closer to the cold front but there are limited rain chances area wide through the afternoon as the warm front lifts north.

Tonight, an area of low pressure will rotate across the area, moving east producing a better chance for widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms overnight into tomorrow morning. We could again see some fog formation with the southerly wind flow persisting overnight, with winds diminishing by sunrise Sunday morning when the best chances for fog will occur.

The low-pressure system will continue shifting east north overnight and the cold front will move south reducing rain chances behind the front decreasing rain chances area wide by tomorrow afternoon although there may be a few lingering rain areas to the south through Sunday night.

An area of high pressure will build into the region bringing a more easterly wind flow but still allowing temperatures to remain above normal through the beginning of next week. A wedge of cooler air will shift south from Canada Monday night into Tuesday but there will still be a lingering chance for a few light showers. This will also produce some cooler temperatures in East Alabama while West Alabama remains warmer. A line of showers and storms will develop ahead of an advancing cold front to the west Tuesday night. The front will move through the area from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Because of the wedge of cooler air, relatively stable conditions will be in continue over all but the southern counties where stronger storms may be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the severe potential still remains low. However, heavy rain may produce some flooding, but this is dependent on how much rain occurs on Sunday especially with some area rivers running above normal.

Following the front’s passage, a sudden change in the temperature pattern is expected with below average readings returning by week’s end.

