Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior.

Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a ton of people coming in for flu medication, he believes the spread is beginning to level off.

Between 200 and 300 people came through his pharmacy this week needing prescriptions, which is similar to past weeks. Newman adds that the majority of them are dealing with influenza, needing either Xofluza or Tamiflu, but they are also noticing a small number of people with COVID-19.

His biggest piece of advice when you’re feeling sick is to visit the doctor and avoid surrounding yourself with other people, including at a pharmacy.

“We actually have people come from the doctor’s office testing positive with flu, come into the store and lean across the counter, expose everybody in the store when they could call and we’d be more than happy to do curbside delivery for them and prevent possibly infecting people in the store,” said Newman.

They have since put up a sign on the front door that reads: “DO NOT ENTER IF YOU HAVE THE FLU.” It also lists a number to call for curbside delivery.

Newman says the best way to avoid getting the flu virus right now includes the oldest tricks in the book: getting that flu shot, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently.

