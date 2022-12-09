Should you give someone a pet for Christmas?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year, you may be thinking about giving a loved one a pet for Christmas, but that comes with a warning. We’re On Your Side with what you should know before you surprise someone with a pet.

A lot of humane societies say their shelters are full right now and are asking the public to adopt for Christmas. While that may seem like a great idea, you need to be prepared to take care of that animal.

Some animals given as gifts end up being dumped or back at the shelter according to the Animal Wellness Action group. Pets are great but they come with a lot responsibility and you need to be able to provide for them.

“Please be mindful that this animal is a life. It’s not an object and that if you’re going to do that you make sure that the person you’re giving that gift to actually wants it and is good with it and willing to take the responsibility that is required to feed and properly care for that animal,” Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action said.

Experts say it can also be psychologically damaging to animals to bring them back to a shelter. It could traumatize them and make it difficult to get them adopted a second time.

