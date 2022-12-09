TCSO: Search underway after inmate escapes Tuscaloosa Co. jail

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning.

The is a heavy police presence near Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and Main Ave.

The inmate has been identified as Quinn Martel Rogers. Black male, 5′8″ 135 pounds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.