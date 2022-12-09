LawCall
TCSO: Search underway after inmate escapes Tuscaloosa Co. jail

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning.

The is a heavy police presence near Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and Main Ave.

The inmate has been identified as Quinn Martel Rogers. Black male, 5′8″ 135 pounds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

