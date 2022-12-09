LawCall
Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well.

The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.

Although they aren’t seeing an increase in retail theft, they always deploy extra officers to monitor the area to ensure anyone coming to shop in Hoover has an enjoyable time.

The increase in price that results from stolen merchandise maybe a 3 to 5 percent increase.

Since everything in retail stores is already paid for, items that get stolen cause retailers to lose money which ultimately forces them to raise prices.

Retail expert Bob Robicheaux said this ultimately negatively impacts consumers.

“On top of inflation and the rising costs of goods sold due to supply chain shortages and labor prices, it’s going to be adding additional factor,” Robicheaux said. “All expenses are passed onto the consumers.”

He said retailers have no other choice but to raise their prices to cover their operating expenses.

