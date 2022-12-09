Mobile command center helping Hoover police operate efficiently anywhere

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover residents might have noticed the mobile command center or vehicle that sits at Costco during the holiday season.

It’s mainly used for special events happening in the city, but also anywhere there is a large number of police officers, the mobile command center will be deployed to those areas.

Lt. Daniel Lowe with Hoover police said the mobile command center allows officers to set up operations on the fly.

“We park it here at Costco because it has resources,” Lowe said. “It has the CAD system where our dispatchers are able to be in there and contains all the operations for what’s going on here at the mall without having to go our main dispatch center on Valley Dale Road.”

There’s also a radio system and different equipment that officers may need as they are out keeping a watchful eye on the area.

“It has cameras where we can monitor inbound traffic flow, which is very important,” Lowe said. “We are able to put those camera towers up to be able to see how much traffic is coming off the interstate and what our major intersections are looking like.”

In addition to the command center, during the holiday season Hoover Police Department has always deployed extra officers to help with traffic and to have around stores, monitoring the area to ensure public safety.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.