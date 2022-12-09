LawCall
Man accused of taking child from shopping cart in Attalla

Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart.
Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police are looking for a man accused of taking a small child out of the mother’s shopping cart between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on December 8.

Police say the man put the child in his cart and the mother immediately took the child back.

Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart.
Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart.(User | Attalla Police)

Posted by Attalla Police Department on Friday, December 9, 2022

After viewing several hours of camera footage investigators was able to identify the suspect as a truck driver with a company based out of Illinois.

Anyone has any information or knows this man please contact the Attalla Police Department.

