Man accused of taking child from shopping cart in Attalla

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police are looking for a man accused of taking a small child out of the mother’s shopping cart between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on December 8.

Police say the man put the child in his cart and the mother immediately took the child back.

Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart. (User | Attalla Police)

on December 8th at between 11:45 A.M and 12:15 a report was filed with the Attalla Police Department, that an older w/m... Posted by Attalla Police Department on Friday, December 9, 2022

After viewing several hours of camera footage investigators was able to identify the suspect as a truck driver with a company based out of Illinois.

Anyone has any information or knows this man please contact the Attalla Police Department.

