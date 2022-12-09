LawCall
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend

Antoine Spann, 42.
Antoine Spann, 42.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove.

Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is identified as 42-year-old Antoine Sentelle Spann. Spann is the live-in boyfriend of the victim, according to police.

Jefferson County investigators have determined that the shooting happened following an argument between Spann and the victim.

Police say Spann was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County jail on $60,000 bond.


