Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard.

Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law. He is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional facility.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients for his businesses, violating the prohibitions against using his office for personal gain and on giving a “thing of value” to an elected official.

