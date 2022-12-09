Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North.

No other details are currently available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Homicide Investigation at 8300 block of 1st Avenue North. Public Information Division en route.



Media at 84th and 1st Avenue. pic.twitter.com/QZijCwK8I4 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) December 9, 2022

