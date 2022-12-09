Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North.

No other details are currently available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

