LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Forestdale 3-year-old girl shot in abdomen, brother charged with aggravated child abuse

Leon Walker Jr., 19.
Leon Walker Jr., 19.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 4 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot.

Police say deputies arrived and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The child had been left in the care of her 19-year-old brother Leon Walker Jr.

The child was transported to the hospital and is being treated. She is in stable condition.

After review of the evidence, sheriff’s investigators have charged Walker Jr. with aggravated child abuse and he is being held in the Jefferson County jail on $30,000 bond.

Police say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

If anyone has additional information about this case, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Prince Holland, 13, died in the shooting.
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
Officer-involved shooting.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

Latest News

Attalla Police are looking for a truck driver accused of taking a child from a shopping cart.
Man accused of taking child from shopping cart in Attalla
The Friday Five - Dec. 9
Antoine Spann, 42.
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend
Bibb Co. Corrections Officer charged with child pornography
Bibb County corrections officer charged with possession of child porn