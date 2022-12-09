First Alert for scattered showers Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the day with very warm temperatures. Most of us are in the low to mid 60s. Our normal low for December 9th is 39°F! We are nearly 20-25 degrees above average. The good news this morning is that we don’t have a Dense Fog Advisory in place, but I still can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots. Dense fog is more likely in South Alabama and along the Gulf Coast this morning through 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with showers pushing into parts of northwest Alabama. The scattered showers are associated with a weak cold front that is expected to move into our area later today. I would recommend an umbrella or rain jacket today especially if you live in areas along and north of I-20. We will likely stay mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance for scattered showers. Most of the rain that falls will end up light. I can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but nothing will become strong or severe. Temperatures this afternoon will end up slightly cooler thanks to cloud cover and higher chances of rain. Areas north of I-20 will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas farther south that remain mostly dry could see highs in the mid 70s. There’s an outside chance we could approach record high temperatures today, but I think most of us will end up a few degrees shy of tying or breaking them. If you plan on being outside this evening, most of the rain should be moving out of Central Alabama. We will be left with a mostly cloudy sky this evening with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s by 7 PM. Rain chance this evening around 20-30%. We will end up dry overnight into tomorrow morning.

Mostly Dry Saturday: If you want to go shopping or get some yardwork out of the way this weekend, I recommend knocking it out tomorrow. Saturday morning will end up slightly cooler with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50s. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with only a 10-20% chance for a stray shower. We should stay drying during the daylight hours with a few showers possible in northwest Alabama late Saturday evening. Temperatures will remain above average, but we will likely end up a few degrees cooler than today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Wet weather is forecast to move in late Saturday evening and impact us Sunday.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the increasing rain chances for Saturday night into Sunday. Another weak cold front is expected to push into Central Alabama Sunday giving us a 70% chance for showers. The latest models are hinting at greater coverage for rain as we head into Sunday afternoon. Sunday will end up cloudy with occasional showers. We will likely wake up Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon are expected to climb into the mid 60s. Rainfall totals through Sunday evening could add up to around a half inch for most spots. Higher totals possible north of I-20.

Mostly Dry Monday and Tuesday: We’ll start next week off mostly dry with comfortable temperatures. We will remain above average, but nothing extreme like the past couple of days. We will likely wake up with morning temperatures in the lower 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A wedge of cooler air will try to move into east Alabama Tuesday giving us a wide range in high temperatures. Parts of east Alabama could see temperatures struggle to hit 60°F while west Alabama warms into the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances both days around 10-20%.

Stormy Weather Wednesday: Our long-range weather models continue to show a significant cold front that will move into the Southeast United States by the middle part of next week. Severe weather will be possible for parts of east Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi next Monday and Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat. I think the severe threat will remain mainly to our west. The atmosphere looks stable across most of Central Alabama Wednesday as the main line of showers and storms move into the area. If we see any strong storms, it will likely occur in far southwest Alabama. I would plan for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and embedded thunderstorms next Wednesday afternoon and evening. The rainy weather will likely continue into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. We will likely dry out Thursday afternoon with significantly cooler temperatures. Rainfall totals Wednesday into Thursday could add up around 1-2 inches.

Cooler Weather Returns by the End of Next Week: If you are wishing for more seasonable temperatures for December, I have some good news for you! The strong cold front that is forecast to move into our area Wednesday will likely bring in a blast of cold air across the state next Thursday and Friday. High temperatures could trend below average with highs in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Next weekend will end up cold and mostly dry.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.