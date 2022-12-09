Calera Middle School rewarding students for academic growth

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Student success is being rewarded in Shelby County as Calera Middle School students are getting prizes next week based on their academic performance.

Students at the school are preparing to take their state standardized test (ACAP) in the spring and what better way to motivate students to do their best than to offer some rewards.

Central State Bank presented the school with $3,000 and last week, Lhoist gave the school some prizes such as a smart TV, AirPods, hydro flasks and much more.

As students exhibit growth, they will be rewarded using the prizes and funds donated by the two companies.

The school currently uses a program called “i-Ready” to help fill the academic gaps and monitor student performance.

Students have been taking diagnostic tests through the i-Ready program before taking the ACAP.

Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, said the students will be rewarded for their growth from August to December.

“We have an opportunity for our kids to really talk about their academic achievement,” Jackson said. “No matter what grade level they are currently preforming on, every one of them should achieve some type of growth over the course of the school year.”

Come December 14, the school will throw a growth party where students will be recognized for their academic achievement and receive some of those prizes.

