LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts honors individuals and groups during River Market luncheon

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon at the River Market honoring three individuals and two organizations.

Dr. Cecil Robinson and the Rosen Hardwood and Theo Ratliff groups were awarded the Whitney M. Young Service award for their work with youths. Richard Canez and Bethel Baptist Church pastor Schmitt Moore received the Vale La Pena Service award and the Earnest L. Palmer Legacy Award, respectively.

“Everybody we’re honoring today are deserving just because of what they do in their regular lives and everybody’s lives. They go over and beyond the call of duty to assure that youths in our community are serviced and supported,” said Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America Director Roland Lewis.

Whitney M. Young was an American civil rights activist and an advisor to Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon. Young was also one of the first leaders of the Urban League.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Officer-involved shooting.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Three honored at Black Warrior Boy Scouts luncheon
Homicide investigation in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
2022 Gifts for Kids Reveal Day
2022 Gifts for Kids Reveal Day