Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts honors individuals and groups during River Market luncheon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon at the River Market honoring three individuals and two organizations.

Dr. Cecil Robinson and the Rosen Hardwood and Theo Ratliff groups were awarded the Whitney M. Young Service award for their work with youths. Richard Canez and Bethel Baptist Church pastor Schmitt Moore received the Vale La Pena Service award and the Earnest L. Palmer Legacy Award, respectively.

“Everybody we’re honoring today are deserving just because of what they do in their regular lives and everybody’s lives. They go over and beyond the call of duty to assure that youths in our community are serviced and supported,” said Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America Director Roland Lewis.

Whitney M. Young was an American civil rights activist and an advisor to Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon. Young was also one of the first leaders of the Urban League.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.