Birmingham Police brings WBRC behind the scenes of “Operation Close Out” with an exclusive ride-along

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every shift for the Operation Close Out officers begins with an afternoon roll call. On Wednesday, Birmingham Police Department was closely monitoring threats that were made online against Huffman High School students.

Dozens of officers surrounded the school as others worked to find the student who made the threats. Once school ended, officers began patrolling portions of the east side of town.

“A lot of shootings out here. Prostitution, drugs, everything that kind of fuels that criminal element is all here,” said veteran and Birmingham Police Officer Joseph Fulmer.

But how do officers work to find to find the criminals?

“We just try to look for anything we see that is out of the ordinary,” Fulmer said. “Make some traffic stops and see if that will lead to something else.”

Even when simply patrolling the area, Fulmer believes their presence makes a difference.

“I try to stay moving around and patrolling because that way you are a deterrent,” he said. “If they see us, they are not going to want to do anything.”

Just a few minutes later, Officer Fulmer saw a vehicle driving without a license plate and pulled them over to find out more.

The driver hadn’t registered his vehicle in over a year of owning it, and he did not have insurance. Still, Officer Fulmer was kind, and only gave him one ticket and a warning. However while performing a routine traffic stop, a more serious call was sent out.

“All units got potentially stabbed in the head,” said dispatch.

Officers rushed to the scene, including Officer Fulmer.

While in route, another vehicle began to elude law enforcement. However the vehicle did not come up as stolen, so they were unable to chase the suspect.

“It could have been a suspect, at the time we didn’t know, but it turned out to not be stolen, you just have to be ready to flip the switch, and be ready at any time.”

While neither of those incidents ended with an arrest, Officer Fulmer believes the operation had made Birmingham safer already.

“I would say it is a pretty good start for only being a few days in,” he said. “Hopefully it will continue so we can get more guns. That is what we want to get. To get more guns and get these bad people off so they wont be out there.”

So far BPD has made 42 arrests and recovered 17 firearms during Operation Close Out. The effort will conclude at the end of the year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.