Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

