LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages.

Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.

McNiese called FedEx and has been going back and forth with them about it, as well as the supplier, but so far nothing. She called WBRC for help.

McNiese tells us some of her neighbors are dealing with the same thing.

“We get online, we order stuff, we pay for it, but we don’t get it,” McNiese said. “It’s just ridiculous and like I said its very upsetting to me and very upsetting to other people.”

A FedEx spokesperson tells us the company’s executive team is reaching out to McNiese. A couple of weeks ago, someone else reached out to us with FedEx delivery issues and after our help, he got his package the next day.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark movie being made in Birmingham
Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Bama Lights
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

UAB's DeShields follows unique path to help lead women's basketball team
Alabama Department of Corrections
Four ADOC officers face bribery charges
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
Source: WBRC video
Fast start to season for UAB women's basketball