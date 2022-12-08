Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages.

Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.

McNiese called FedEx and has been going back and forth with them about it, as well as the supplier, but so far nothing. She called WBRC for help.

McNiese tells us some of her neighbors are dealing with the same thing.

“We get online, we order stuff, we pay for it, but we don’t get it,” McNiese said. “It’s just ridiculous and like I said its very upsetting to me and very upsetting to other people.”

A FedEx spokesperson tells us the company’s executive team is reaching out to McNiese. A couple of weeks ago, someone else reached out to us with FedEx delivery issues and after our help, he got his package the next day.

