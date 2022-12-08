Vestavia Hills PD: No weapons found at high school while threat investigated

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School was placed on a secure perimeter December 7 while school resource officers and administrators investigated a report of a possible threat.

A Facebook post by the Vestavia Hills Police Department says their investigation has determined there was no imminent threat to the safety of the campus, students or faculty. The secure perimeter was lifted a short time later.

Vestavia Hills High School was put on a secure perimeter was a possible threat was investigated. (VHPD Facebook page)

Police are assisting the Vestavia Hills Board of Education in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. No weapons were discovered on campus and at no time was the safety of the students or faculty compromised, the post says.

Vestavia Hills High School posted the following on Facebook:

Vestavia Hills High School Facebook post. (Source: Vestavia Hills High School/Facebook)

